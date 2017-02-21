Subaru Forester named AJAC’s 2017 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

February 21, 2017

TORONTO—In an early morning press conference at the opening of the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, the Subaru Forester claimed top honours when the utility vehicle was declared the 2017 Canadian Utility of the Year by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).

The Subaru Forester also won in its category for “Best New Small Utility Vehicle.”

“Subaru Canada is thrilled that the Forester has been selected as the 2017 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year,” said Shiro Ohta, chairman, president and CEO of Subaru Canada. “It is an honour that AJAC and its members recognize Subaru’s continued commitment to improvements in safety, performance and convenience.”

Eight “Best New” category winners were eligible for the top honours of Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year after they were announced on December 6, 2016. Hyundai was a double winner, and other category winners included Subaru, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen. The eight “Best New” categories cover the full new-model spectrum, including Best New Small Car, Best New Sports/Performance Car, and Best New Utility Vehicle. Most of these core categories are then further broken down into Small, Large and Premium to cover a wide range of types of vehicles.

The category winners represent the voting results by the largest group of Canada’s best-known automotive journalists, who gathered this October in Clarington, Ontario for a four-day test-drive evaluation of brand-new or significantly changed models. The event, known as “TestFest,” was hosted by Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

“TestFest is the most intensive new-vehicle evaluation process on the planet,” said Gary Grant, co-chair of the Canadian Car of the Year committee. “No other organization employs such stringent testing methods to determine its award winners.”

The rigorous testing program includes real-world driving on public roads, exactly where consumers drive, so the test data and vote results are directly relevant to potential car and utility vehicle buyers. The results are not based on the personal opinion of just one or two journalists. Instead, over 60 automotive journalists each drove vehicles in their categories back-to-back on the same day, under the same conditions, to ensure fair and objective comparisons.