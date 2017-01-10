Shell Canada and Purolator sign fleet card deal

January 10, 2017

Purchasing B2B



From the December 2016 print edition

Shell Canada has inked a multi-year agreement to provide Shell Fleet Navigator Card services to Purolator, an integrated freight and parcel solutions provider. The companies announced that Purolator has transitioned its fleet of 3,000 drivers across Canada to the Shell Fleet Navigator Card.

“As one of the most prominent freight, parcel and logistics solutions providers in the country, Purolator has a massive footprint and a complex fleet operation to match,” said Josh Ferguson, national sales manager, commercial fleet, Shell Canada. “Through this relationship, we’re excited to help further optimize their fleet operations by providing insights and unprecedented flexibility for their fleet drivers.”

In addition to Shell’s accessible fuel network, fleet managers at Purolator will have access to Shell’s online card management tool, eTRAC. The system provides insights into driver spending, allows managers to set card restrictions and access reporting functions.

“Shell brings great experience in the fuel management space as well as a strong reputation for customer satisfaction,” said Serge Viola, director, assets management at Purolator. “We selected the Shell Fleet NavigatorTM Card based on Shell’s package of value, reporting and customer service. We look forward to a collaborative partnership in the years ahead.”