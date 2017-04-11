Ram debuts 1500 Sublime Sport and Rebel Blue Streak

April 11, 2017

Auburn Hills, Mich—Ram Truck has announced two new option packages. The new 2017 limited-edition Ram 1500 Sublime Sport package features a green monochromatic exterior with body-color grille. The 2017 Ram 1500 Sublime models feature a Sport performance hood with Black wheels, Black Ram’s head grille badge, Black tailgate badge and Black body-side badges. Big 22-inch Black aluminum wheels are available for the first time (two-wheel drive only, 20-inch wheels on four-wheel drive).

“The Ram 1500 Sublime Sport and Rebel Blue Streak expand our offerings in factory-custom trucks and give dealers a more extensive color palette to excite customers who are looking for something unique,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – Global.

Interior treatments for the Sublime Sport include Lime Green accent stitching throughout the cabin, accent-color Ram’s head embroidery on the headrests and sport mesh seat inserts. A Lime Green Sport badge is prominently placed on the glove box boor. Anodized Black-painted spears and trim rings complete the interior.

Just over 3,000 units of the bright-green 2017 Ram 1500 Sports will be produced.

The Ram 1500 Sublime Sport package is available on Crew Cab V-8 models with a starting MSRP of $45,740, plus $1,395 destination. The trucks are arriving in dealerships next month.

Ram also introduced the Rebel Blue Streak. To complement the Rebel’s bold

looks and capability, the truck is now available with Blue Streak exterior paint. In addition to the body color, the Ram 1500 Rebel Blue Streak can also be ordered with the Rebel Black appearance package, which includes a Black-decaled performance hood, Black wheels, Black grille, Black brush guard and Black badging. Optional two-tone with Black lower paint also is available.

The new Rebel Blue Streak interior features Black anodized bezels on the doors, center console, instrument panel and gauge cluster trim rings. Optional all-Black leather seats replace Radar Red and include Black embroidery. Slate Gray accent stitching traces the instrument panel, center console lid, doors and seats. Deep rubber floor mats are embossed with Ram’s head logos.

The Ram 1500 Rebel Blue Streak is available in all Rebel configurations and options at no extra charge. The Ram Rebel starting MSRP is $45,095, plus $1,395 destination. Rebel Blue Streak will start arriving in dealerships in May 2017.