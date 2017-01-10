Plug-in hybrid Cadillac on sale in spring

January 10, 2017

Purchasing B2B



From the December 2016 print edition

Cadillac’s first 2017 CT6 Plug-In Hybrid prestige sedan will go on sale in spring 2017, with a total driving range of over 400 miles. The CT6 Plug-In Hybrid system is designed for responsive, all-electric driving for most daily commutes, while providing blended power from the engine and battery at higher speeds and higher loads, said Cadillac.

All-electric range for the vehicle is an estimated 30 miles. But the car’s combination of efficient engine and battery power gives drivers more than 400 miles of range without having to find charging stations along the way. The advanced propulsion system also removes range anxiety for our customers, said the company.

Cadillac’s prestige plug-in hybrid entry provides the same zero-to-60mph performance as its V6-powered competitors, while achieving roughly twice the full EV range and MPGe figures.

The vehicle will have fuel economy estimated at 65 MPGe. Miles per gallon equivalence (MPGe) compares energy the consumption of plug-in electric vehicles and other advanced technology vehicles with the fuel economy of conventional internal combustion vehicles in miles per US gallon.

The CT6 Plug-In Hybrid combines an all-new rear wheel drive electric variable transmission to provide smooth, powerful acceleration. The two-motor EVT system combines with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four- cylinder gas engine to produce an estimated total system power of 335 hp (250 kW) and 432 lb-ft (586 Nm) of torque. This helps propel the vehicle from a zero to 60mph in an estimated 5.2 seconds, said Cadillac.

The CT6 Plug-In Hybrid launches in North America in spring, 2017.