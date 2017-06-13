Natural Resources Canada recognizes fuel-efficient vehicles

June 13, 2017

Purchasing B2B



From the June 2017 print edition

Each year, Natural Resources Canada recognizes the most fuel-efficient new light-duty vehicles sold in Canada. The 2017 winners were announced recently.

This year’s winners in the car category include: smart fortwo cabriolet; Fiat 500 Hatchback; Ford Fiesta SFE; Toyota Prius c; Toyota Prius; Ford C-MAX Hybrid; Kia Niro FE; Toyota Prius v.

Winners in the 2017 light trucks category include: Chevrolet Colorado; GMC Canyon; Ford F-150; Toyota RAV4 Hybrid AWD; Lexus RX 450h AWD; Mazda5; Tesla Model X 75D; Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

Best-in-class vehicles have the lowest combined fuel consumption rating, based on 55 percent city and 45 percent highway driving.