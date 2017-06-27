NAFA awards first-ever sustainable fleet certificates

June 27, 2017

Purchasing B2B



From the June 2017 print edition

The North American Fleet Management Association (NAFA) has graduated its first group of recipients of the sustainable fleet certificate. The recipients received recognition during the association’s annual Institute & Expo in Tampa last April.

Launched in April 2017, the Sustainable Fleet Certificate Program was developed through a partnership between NAFA, CALSTART, and NC State University, and is designed to educate fleet professionals in methods to develop sustainable fleet initiatives, providing the tools and skills to help them succeed in their sustainability goals.

In order to earn a Sustainable Fleet Certificate, individuals had to attend a full-day training session for which they received a comprehensive study guide. The study guide provided the basis for the course materials, as well as the exam on which individuals were tested. Those who successfully completed the exam at the end of the training session earned a Sustainable Fleet Certificate.

NAFA is working to offer the sustainable certificate training in autumn 2017. For information about NAFA’s Sustainable Fleet Accreditation Program and future training events, visit www.nafasustainable.org