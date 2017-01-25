NAFA announces computer-based certification testing

January 25, 2017

Purchasing B2B



PRINCETON, NJ—NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA) has announced that computer-based testing is now the primary testing method for its Certified Automotive Fleet Manager/Specialist (CAFM/S) programs, allowing students to test when they are ready at locations across the US and Canada.

NAFA has partnered with Computer Assisted Testing Service, Inc. (Comira) to offer computer-based testing. Comira offers hundreds of test center locations. Students will be able to choose when to test and receive real-time exam results.

“Computer-based testing will help our students move through the program at their pace and achieve their designation in a fashion that is more timely to their needs,” said NAFA CEO Phillip E. Russo, CAE. “Real-time results will encourage students to progress through the program, to celebrate the exams they pass, and to quickly have the opportunity to retest in a month, if they need to do so.”

The designations identify excellence in fleet knowledge and the NAFA certification program is the only University-accredited program in the industry. To become certified, a student must demonstrate expertise in the eight disciplines of automotive fleet management: asset management, business management, financial management, fleet information management, maintenance management, professional development, risk management, and vehicle fuel management.

Certification students, whether enrolled separately in the program or as a member of a NAFA partnership, will be able to take advantage of the benefits of computer-based testing, the organization said.

NAFA’s certification partnership organizations include the Instituto PARAR in Brazil, the National Property Management Association (NPMA), Florida Association of Governmental Fleet Administrators (FLAGFA), Rocky Mountain Fleet Management Association (RMFMA), Ontario Good Roads Association (OGRA), and the National Conference of State Fleet Administrators (NCSFA).

NAFA’s corporate partners include Agile Fleet, ARI, Assetworks, Donlen, Geotab and LeasePlan.

NAFA will continue to offer paper-based testing at industry events, such as NAFA’s annual Institute & Expo, and for students outside of the limits of a Comira testing center.

Click here to find out more about computer-based testing and the CAFM/S certification program.