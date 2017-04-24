Montreal to say “bonjour” to rebranded taxis

April 24, 2017

MONTREAL—The taxi industry in Montreal has seen the unveiling of its new brand image: vehicles can now feature a two-tone colour scheme and the word “bonjour” across the side.

The new design was announced at a press conference in Montreal on April 23, with Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, councilor Aref Salem, member of the executive committee responsible for transportation, as well as other involved in the Montreal taxi industry in attendance.

The word “bonjour” will be written in large letters on the doors of taxis dressed in the brand image, according to the Montreal Taxi Bureau. It also echoes the beginning of a movement to improve the customer experience on board taxis. “Brand image is a distinctive signature, but it goes far beyond the appearance of taxis. It is also a high-level customer service with drivers who act as true ambassadors for Montreal, “said councilor Salem.

The new brand brings a graphic signature common to the industry, making Montreal taxis distinctive and easily recognizable, like those found in other metropolises of the world such as New York or London, the taxi bureau said. Firms linking drivers and customers, whether service intermediaries or cooperatives, will also be able to choose their own colour.

Passengers will be able to try one of the 12 taxis that have already put on their new colours. In the coming weeks and months, new taxis will add to this number.