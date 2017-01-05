IMS wins in Aite Group’s auto insurance telematics report

January 5, 2017

Purchasing B2B



WATERLOO, ON—Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (IMS), a connected car company and insurance telematics solution provider, has been recognized in four categories in Aite Group’s Vendor Awards.

Research firm Aite Group released an industry report entitled Auto Insurance Telematics: A Vendor Overview, identifying over 30 global insurance telematics leaders, evaluated across nine different categories, emphasizing each company’s vision, innovation and execution strategy in key insurance industry trends.

Awarded categories include:

Smartphone-Only Insurance Telematics Leader;

Device-Agnostic Insurance Telematics Platform Leader;

Telematics Ecosystem Pioneer; and

Insurance Telematics Claims Leader.

“Insurers looking for an insurance telematics solution are often confused by the sheer number of vendors in the space,” said Gwenn Bezard, research director at Aite Group. “The many awards IMS received speak to the depth and breadth of capabilities that place IMS in an elite group of insurance telematics vendors.”

IMS offers insurance telematics services based on its DriveSync connected car platform.Its portfolio of insurance telematics services includes usage-based insurance, driver coaching, behavior assessment, incident detection, event reconstruction, claims and policy management system automation, and scoring and analytics.