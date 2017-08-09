IMS chosen for on-demand auto insurance telematics program

August 9, 2017Purchasing B2B

WATERLOO, ON—Amica Mutual Insurance Co. has chosen connected car and insurance telematics solutions provider Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (IMS) as its partner for an on-demand insurance telematics program.

IMS said that Amica’s upcoming program will be powered by IMS’s DriveSync connected car platform, available to policyholders this summer.

PTOLEMUS, an insurance strategy consulting firm, revealed in its May 2017 quarterly report that the UBI global market grew by 32 percent in 2016 to 14 million policies. More than half of those policies are based in North America, and up to one-third of all new auto policies are telematics-based.

Demand for telematics and digital insurance offerings is coupled with surging consumer interest in on-demand products and services, said IMS. The Harvard Business Review has reported that the on-demand economy is attracting more than 22.4 million consumers annually—worth $57.6 billion in spending.