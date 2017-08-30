IIHS announces top safety picks

August 30, 2017Purchasing B2B

From the August 2017 print edition

The Lincoln Continental, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Toyota Avalon come out at the top of a group of six large cars evaluated by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The three cars qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+, the Institute’s highest award. The Tesla Model S, the Chevrolet Impala and Ford Taurus fall short of the awards because they each only earn an acceptable rating in the small overlap front test.

Vehicles qualify for either the TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award if they have good ratings from IIHS in five crashworthiness tests—small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints—and an available front crash prevention system that earns a superior or advanced rating.