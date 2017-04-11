GMC wins most refined brand

April 11, 2017

DETROIT — GMC has won Kelley Blue Book’s 2017 Brand Image Award for Most Refined Brand. It’s the fourth year in a row GMC has earned the award, as it continues to earn praise for its premium trucks and SUVs from new car buyers.

Brand Image Award winners are based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Book Strategic Insights’ Brand Watch study. Brand Watch is an online brand and model perception tracking study tapping into more than 12,000 in-market new-vehicle shoppers annually on Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com. The comprehensive study provides insight on how shoppers identify important factors influencing their purchase decision and captures brand/model familiarity and loyalty among new-vehicle shoppers.

“GMC’s ‘Professional Grade’ ideology has struck a resonant chord with consumers, and that’s reflected in car buyers visiting Kelley Blue Book’s website, KBB.com, naming GMC 2017’s Most Refined Brand,” says Jack Nerad, executive editorial director for Kelley Blue Book. “The extra attention to design and detail found across GMC’s lineup has clearly resonated with American consumers.”

In previous wins, Kelley Blue Book has acknowledged Denali, GMC’s highest expression of premium vehicles, for continuing to elevate the brand’s overall perception among consumers. Kelley Blue Book’s findings show that consumers recognize GMC trucks and SUVs pair professional grade capability with exceptional features and technology.

“Receiving the Most Refined Brand award for a fourth consecutive year reflects GMC’s commitment to our core brand pillars,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president, Global Buick and GMC. “Consumers appreciate GMC’s ability to deliver bold, capable and precisely crafted vehicles that fit their lifestyle.”

GMC began 2017 by selling its 1 millionth Denali vehicle since introducing the sub-brand on Yukon in 1999. Denali accounted for 25 percent of GMC retail sales in 2016, outselling the entire product lines of several premium automakers such as Land Rover, Jaguar and Porsche.