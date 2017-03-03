GM and Honda begin fuel cell system manufacturing

March 3, 2017

Purchasing B2B



From the February 2017 print edition

General Motors Co. and Honda have established a joint venture to produce an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system that will be used in future products from each company.

Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, LLC will operate within GM’s existing battery pack manufacturing facility site in Brownstown, Michigan, south of Detroit. Mass production of fuel cell systems is expected to begin around 2020. The companies are making equal investments totaling $85 million in the joint venture.

Honda and GM have been working together through a master collaboration agreement announced in 2013. It established the co-development arrangement for a next-generation fuel cell system and hydrogen storage technologies. The companies integrated their development teams and shared hydrogen fuel cell intellectual property to create a more affordable commercial solution for fuel cell and hydrogen storage systems.

GM and Honda are also working together to reduce the cost of development and manufacturing through economies of scale and common sourcing.