GM Fleet, MapAnything provide mobile workforce solution

July 10, 2017

DETROIT—MapAnything, a Salesforce Ventures Portfolio company, has launched MapAnything Live to GM Fleet customers. The product is a connectivity solution combining telematics fleet management and customer relationship management (CRM) software to streamline routes and automate critical business processes.

The solution is available by subscription and is powered through GM’s OnStar embedded hardware.

Nearly a third of sales managers estimate their representatives spend less than half their time actively selling because of time lost to scheduling and commuting to customer meetings, according to data from a survey conducted by MapAnything and Selling Power.

MapAnything Live, powered by OnStar, aims to increase active selling and service time for sales representatives, field service and delivery drivers by helping fleet managers optimize fleet and field team productivity through:

Customer Relationship Management

Automate key business processes including work order creation, case status changes and invoice creation based on the vehicle’s proximity to a customer.

Enable geo-productivity intelligent routing and scheduling based on Salesforce and telematics data.

Telematics

Track vehicle use and diagnostics such as vehicle location, idle time, fuel tank capacity, speed, ignition state, hard braking/acceleration and more. Optimize routes based on traffic, time of day, business priorities, etc.

“By coupling our geo-productivity expertise with General Motors’ extensive fleet scale and vehicle connectivity, we’re bringing our solutions to even more businesses,” said MapAnything CEO John Stewart. “Using MapAnything Live, they’ll be able to harness their fleet location within CRM to unlock new levels of efficiency.”