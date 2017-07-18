Geotab, Panasonic and Sumitomo join automotive cybersecurity group

July 18, 2017

Purchasing B2B



Washington, DC—Geotab, Panasonic and Sumitomo have joined the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) as original equipment supplier members. The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity.

The Auto-ISAC’s works to promote collaboration between Tier 1 suppliers and automobile manufacturers around vehicle cybersecurity.

“Geotab, Panasonic and Sumitomo play critical roles in the design and engineering of secure connected vehicles, and we look forward to working with them,” said Jeff Massimilla of General Motors, who serves as the organization’s vice-chairman. “The addition of these three companies will help the Auto-ISAC continue to drive the industry’s proactive efforts to incorporate strong security measures into every phase of the vehicle lifecycle.”

The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks, which may potentially affect the safety and privacy of drivers. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.

In 2016, the Auto-ISAC published the Automotive Cybersecurity Best Practices Executive Summary, which outlines informational guides that cover organizational and technical aspects of vehicle cybersecurity, including incident response, collaboration and engagement with appropriate third parties, governance, risk management, security by design, threat detection and protection, and training and awareness.

Auto-ISAC members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America, and recently expanded membership eligibility to include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleet managers, and carriers. It has global representation from companies in Europe and Asia.