Four FCA vehicles earn Best Used Car award from CarGurus

May 9, 2017

Purchasing B2B



Auburn Hills, Mich.—CarGurus, a car shopping and research site, has named four FCA US LLC vehicles as being the “Best Used Car” in their respective segments. Out of the seven categories that were defined, four FCA US vehicles took top honors, including Ram 1500 among Full-size Trucks, while three FCA US vehicles claimed second or third place finish in their segments.

“We are very impressed by FCA, which collected first place in four categories and a total of seven CarGurus Best Used Car awards,” said Amy Mueller, VP of communications for CarGurus. “It’s clear these award-winning models deliver more than just great long-term value to owners, but also tremendous enjoyment to a wide variety of drivers.”

The Dodge Charger (2011 – 2017 model years, Mid-size Sedans category), Dodge Dart (2013 – 2016, Compact Sedans/Hatchback), Jeep Wrangler (2007 – 2016, Small Crossovers/SUVs), and Ram 1500 (2011 – 2017, Full-size Trucks) are 2017 “Best Used Car” award recipients.

Other FCA US vehicles that earned a “Best Used Car” award from CarGurus include:

Jeep Wrangler 4-door (2007 – 2017) with a second place finish in the Mid-size Crossover/SUV category

Chrysler 200 (2010 – 2014) earned third place among Mid-size Sedans

Dodge Durango (2011 – 2016) took third place in the Full-size Crossover/SUV category

To be eligible for an award, nominees had to be available in the US, and entire vehicle generations were taken into consideration. CarGurus selected winners by evaluating nominees based on the site’s user reviews, test drive reviews and projected 12-year depreciation. The vehicle with the highest score is named the winner of its category.