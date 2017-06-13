Ford F-150 Raptor named Best Pickup

June 13, 2017

From the June 2017 print edition

The 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor drove away with top truck honours in the Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year Mudfest. The “Best Pickup” award is based on two days of on-road handling and off-road testing courses driven by 28 members of the Northwest Automotive Press Association at Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington.

The competition featured 27 crossover and sport utility vehicles vying in six categories, including compact, premium compact, family, premium, pickups and extreme capability.

“The pickups category was extremely tough this year,” said Tuan Huynh, NWAPA Mudfest Event Chair, Northwest Automotive Press Association. “Ford F-150 Raptor won the hearts of our members for its prowess both on-road and off over two days of rigorous testing.”

The F-150 Raptor was also named Pickup Truck of the Year by FOUR WHEELER and Best Pickup for 2017 by Cars.com, and was honored with the Autotrader Must Test Drive award. Raptor was also named Truck of the Year by Popular Mechanics and AutoGuide.com.