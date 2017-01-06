Ford of Canada names new president

January 6, 2017

Ford Motor Company of Canada, Ltd. has named Mark Buzzell as its next president and CEO, replacing Dianne Craig, who has served in the role for the past five years. The appointment is effective as of January 1, 2017.

“While the sales leadership title is a nice pride ­point for our dealers and employees, what I consider our greatest accomplishment is how we achieved that success. We are the best-selling brand due to an unwavering focus on what is best for our customers,” said Craig.

Buzzell, currently general manager for the western market area in the US, joined Ford in 1989 and has held a variety of marketing, sales and service positions across the country, as well as in the Caribbean and Central America. He has a bachelor of business degree from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree in marketing from the University of Notre Dame.

“I look forward to joining Ford of Canada’s winning team to lead the company’s efforts to be the most trusted and admired automotive brand in the country,” Buzzell said.