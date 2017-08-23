Fleet Complete joins Blockchain in Trucking Alliance

August 23, 2017Purchasing B2B

TORONTO—Fleet Complete has joined Blockchain in Trucking Alliance (BiTA)—a consortium for the adoption, education and development of a standard framework around blockchain in the trucking industry—as a service charter member.

The consortium comprises a diverse group of partners that will work together to establish best practices and protocols around blockchain applications. The group will also work towards educating the market and encourage blockchain use in the trucking industry.

Fleet Complete said that it echoes BiTA’s belief that blockchain is one of the biggest technological developments for the future of the freight transportation industry, delivering self-executing transactions to liberate accounting systems and create transparency for all parties involved.

With blockchain-capable transactions, the trucking industry will gain several benefits, such as immediate payments to drivers upon delivery, self-directing fuel and maintenance payments, complete automated settlements, and infinite recording of carrier history and safety.

“Joining BiTA was a natural decision for us,” said Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. “We are passionate about making complicated business operations simple and easy for our customers through innovative technologies and industry leading customer support. BiTA’s goal to facilitate the adoption of Blockchain transactions in trucking coincides with our objectives. We believe our customers and partners will benefit from this collaboration, which will bring powerful fleet management innovations.”

Founding partners of this alliance include organizations such as McLeod Software, Triumph Business Capital, U.S. Xpress, Convoy, 10-4 Systems, and TransRisk, among others.