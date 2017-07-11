Fleet Complete co-founder named to Canada’s Top 40 Under 40

July 11, 2017

Michael Power



TORONTO—Tony Lourakis, the co-founder and CEO of Fleet Complete, a provider of IoT technology for businesses with fleets, assets and mobile workforce, is among the honourees of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 Awards for 2017.

The awards recognize the next generation of entrepreneurs who make their mark in business and contribute to their respective communities. The winners were selected from more than 1,000 applications Canada-wide by an independent advisory board, comprised of esteemed leaders from the business world.

“I am deeply honoured by this prestigious award, as it represents a true testament to the belief of a young entrepreneur that you can make an impact in the world with the courage of your convictions and incessant drive to innovate and excel,” said Lourakis. “The future of Fleet Complete is bright, and I feel like we are just getting started. We will continue to propel our vision, pursuing our on-going endeavour to improve the working lives, safety and efficiency of fleet operators around the world.”

Lourakis is also the current President of the Hellenic Heritage Foundation, a charitable organization that raises funds for the preservation of Hellenic education and heritage in Canada, helping re-establish the Modern Greek Studies program at the University of Toronto.

Lourakis also fundraises for the Heart&Stroke Foundation and the YMCA of the GTA.