Fleet Complete acquires BigRoad

March 23, 2017

Toronto—Fleet Complete, an IoT provider of fleet telematics and mobile workforce technology, has acquired BigRoad, a provider of hours-of-service (HOS) and regulatory compliance solutions. Because of the deal, Fleet Complete can now offer an electronic logging device (ELD) compliance platform, the company said.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Waterloo-based BigRoad was founded to address the new HOS regulations on the commercial motor vehicle (CMV) industry. The company released one of the first mobile HOS applications, BigRoad Mobile App, which now has over 480,000 downloads.

In advance of the ELD mandate, BigRoad launched DashLink, an engine-connected electronic logging device that provides owner-operators and commercial fleets with a solution to meet the upcoming FMCSA and Canadian Ministry of Transport requirements. Today, over 30,000 fleets in North America rely on BigRoad for ELD compliance ahead of the mandated deadline.

Supported by Fleet Complete’s IoT infrastructure, BigRoad will continue to operate and sell directly to owner-operators and fleets, maintaining the BigRoad brand. Whereas the integrated Fleet Complete BigRoad platform will be offered through the North American partner channels, AT&T and TELUS.