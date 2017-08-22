Subscribe
PurchasingB2B

Fiat Chrysler joins BMW Intel autonomous car partnership

Move is the latest in a series of acquisitions and partnerships announced by auto and technology companies

August 22, 2017
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press

DETROIT—Fiat Chrysler is teaming up with BMW and Intel to develop an autonomous-driving system.

The companies say the system will be used by automakers worldwide to run self-driving vehicles. It will be flexible so automakers can keep their unique brand identities.

The move is the latest in a series of acquisitions and partnerships announced by auto and technology companies as they race to deploy self-driving vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler also has a partnership to provide vehicles and install technology developed by Waymo, Google’s autonomous car unit. A Fiat Chrysler spokeswoman says the partnership will continue.

Computer chip maker Intel recently acquired Israel’s Mobileye, a leader in software that integrates autonomous car sensors. BMW, Intel and Mobileye announced an autonomous vehicle partnership in 2016.

Financial details of the FCA-Intel-BMW deal weren’t disclosed.

Print this page

Related Posts