Element integrating OnStar data into Xcelerate fleet management platform

July 21, 2017

Purchasing B2B



SPARKS, Md.—Element Fleet Management customers can now integrate data provided by OnStar into the Xcelerate platform and other analytics offerings to gather fleet location, usage and vehicle diagnostic insights from properly equipped General Motors Fleet vehicles.

“Connected devices are revolutionizing the global economy, and connected vehicles are at the forefront of this trend,” said Kristi Webb, president and CEO, Element Fleet Management North America. “We’re working with General Motors to turn vehicle data into advanced fleet and safety solutions for drivers and managers.”

Using vehicle data provided by OnStar, after first getting driver notice and consent, Element customers can measure and utilize odometer readings, diagnostic trouble codes, location/GPS, speed, harsh braking/acceleration and other safety information, Element said. Managers will receive their selected insights directly from Element and its Xcelerate platform.

“OnStar can be a very powerful tool to help improve safety, productivity and cost performance, especially when fleet managers work with companies like Element who can help them understand what is important in the data, and give them practical advice to improve driver behavior, reduce fuel consumption, and more,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice-president, GM Fleet. “In an OnStar-equipped Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac, you get a very fast, built-in 4G LTE connection and you don’t have to install additional hardware to start using telematics software.”

By integrating vehicle information with Element’s Xcelerate platform, managers will be able to leverage a connected fleet to improve safety and optimize fleet processes and analytics. On the leading edge of fleet data and analysis, Xcelerate’s connected offerings will also help with compliance standards for mileage reporting, making it easier to keep track of vehicles and keep preventive maintenance and associated costs low.