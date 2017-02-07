Element Fleet Management appoints new CFO

February 7, 2017

Purchasing B2B



TORONTO—Element Fleet Management Corp. has appointed Samir Zabaneh as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

“I welcome Samir Zabaneh as a valuable addition to Element’s executive leadership team,” said Bradley Nullmeyer, Element’s chief executive officer. “Samir brings significant strategic, operations and financial technology expertise to Element, having recently served as the CFO of a NYSE-listed Fortune 1000 company that was a leader in the U.S. payment processing industry.”

Most recently, Zabaneh was the CFO of Heartland Payment Systems, a provider of electronic payment and related technology platforms, where he was responsible for all financial aspects of the company, including reporting, treasury, tax, financial planning, corporate development and M&A.

Zabaneh was also responsible for investor relations and related communication, as well as the development and implementation of corporate strategy.

Previously, Zabaneh held senior leadership roles in finance, strategy and operations at Moneris Solutions, Fortress Investment Group, Q9 Networks, CIT, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, having started his career at Ernst & Young in Boston.

He holds a master of science degree in finance from Boston College and an MBA from Suffolk University in Boston. Zabaneh is a certified public accountant and a member of the AICPA.