eBrake launches distracted driving pilot program with TELUS

July 12, 2017

VANCOUVER—eBrake Technologies has launched a pilot program that will offer eBrake, an app designed to prevent distracted driving, to select TELUS team members and fleet drivers. In the coming weeks, TELUS team members will get an invitation to install eBrake on their mobile devices.

The app is in final testing and preparing for its North American launch in the near future.

eBrake blocks a driver from using their device while driving, but grants passengers unrestricted use. It is a new, Canadian-made mobile innovation for Android and iOS smartphones developed by Vancouver-based eBrake Technologies Inc.

When eBrake detects vehicle-related motion, it locks the device and blocks incoming notifications. To unlock the device, one must complete eBrake’s Passenger Unlock Test, something a driver cannot complete while driving. The app requires no in-vehicle hardware to operate—it’s 100-percent software-based.

Globally, nearly 1.6 million people die and 50 million are injured each year from crashes due to distracted driving. According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, 8 out of 10 crashes in Canada are now caused by distracted driving and in the U.S., the National Highway Safety Administration blames distracted driving for the biggest jump in highway deaths in 50 years.