Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission to power Chevy’s medium-duty commercial truck

March 15, 2017

DETROIT—General Motors has confirmed that Chevrolet’s all-new Class 4/5 commercial truck will be powered by a Duramax engine and Allison transmission.

Chevrolet made the announcement at The Work Truck Show 2017, saying the truck is on track to launch in 2018. It is being jointly developed by Chevrolet and Navistar.

“Our new Chevrolet medium-duty will be the flagship of our truck portfolio for fleet and commercial customers, and we believe the strength of Duramax/Allison powertrain combination will be able to tackle various jobs—from general contracting to urban delivery to bucket loaders and wreckers,” said John Schwegman, US director of commercial product and medium duty for GM Fleet. “To win customers, we’re marshalling the best diesel and heavy-duty transmission engineers in the world and offering more choices than any other manufacturer.”

Allison Transmission, based in Indianapolis, is a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and is a leader in hybrid-propulsion systems.

Technical specifications for Chevrolet’s new medium-duty truck, including cab and frame dimensions, horsepower and torque, GAWR, GVWR, payload and other ratings, will be released close to the launch.