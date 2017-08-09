Driving the economy

August 9, 2017The Canadian Press

OTTAWA—The automobile and auto parts manufacturing industry remains a key driver of Canada’s economy. Here’s a look at the numbers, taken from a report published in April by McMaster University’s Automotive Policy Research Centre:

An average of 2.4 million vehicles were built annually in Canada over the past five years. The automotive industry directly employed 140,404 Canadians in 2016, an increase of almost 15,000 since 2012. Three Ontario auto assembly plants—Ford in Oakville, Toyota in Cambridge and Fiat Chrysler in Windsor—are among the six biggest employers in manufacturing and resource extraction in Canada. Fiat Chrysler’s Windsor plant is the largest manufacturing workplace, with more than 6,000 employees. Canadian-owned automotive parts manufacturers employ 51,923 people—more than half of all employment in this sector globally.

And according to the U.S.-based Observatory of Economic Complexity: