Collisions on the rise: Allstate Canada study

January 10, 2017

Purchasing B2B



From the December 2016 print edition

The latest Allstate Insurance Company of Canada Safe Driving Study reveals that collisions continue to rise in a number of provinces. Despite improvements in Alberta and New Brunswick, the national collision frequency rate has risen from 5.6 percent to 5.7 percent since the previous period, representing a 1.7 percent increase in claims across the country, the report says.

Now in its eighth year, the Safe Driving Study examines collision data of Allstate Canada customers in Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario—which is then used to rank cities across the country according to collision frequency. Of the 86 communities included in the 2016 study, Spruce Grove, AB ranked as the safest, with a collision frequency rate of 3.6 percent, while the community with the highest regularity of collisions was Halifax, at 7.8 percent.

Despite an overall hike in the frequency of collisions, two provinces experienced particularly significant increases. For the second consecutive study, Nova Scotia was the province with the highest collision frequency rate, increasing from 5.4 to 6.4 percent, representing an increase of 17.8 percent since the previous period. Ontario followed suit, jumping from 5.6 to 5.8 percent. Conversely, New Brunswick was the province with the lowest collision frequency rate at 5.1 percent.

Allstate data shows that the three most common types of collisions are: vehicles being rear-ended (26 percent); accidents that occur while passing through an intersection or turning (24 percent); and collisions involving parked vehicles (13 percent).