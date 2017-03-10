Canadian auto sales hit all time monthly high for February

March 10, 2017



The Canadian Press



RICHMOND HILL—DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales hit a new monthly high for February.

The consulting firm says sales of cars and light trucks totalled 123,032 last month, up 3.2 percent from the same month last year.

The increase came as sales of light trucks last month climbed 5.7 percent from a year ago to 84,865.

But sales of cars fell 2.1 percent to 38,167.

Fiat Chrysler was the top seller for the month, moving 19,115 new light vehicles, a 1.6 percent rise that helped it claim 15.5 percent of the market.

Ford was a close second with 18,965 vehicles sold, representing 15.4 percent of the market, followed by General Motors with 16,528 vehicle sales or 13.4 percent of the market.