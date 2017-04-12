Cadillac Fairview launching EV charging program

April 12, 2017

Purchasing B2B



TORONTO—Cadillac Fairview (CF) has launched a national electric vehicle (EV) charging program, with plans to deploy a fleet of new networked chargers at 15 CF properties across Canada, starting with 45 in 2017 and continuing into 2018.

The Company is partnering with FLO, a provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, to install a fleet of networked electric vehicle chargers at some CF shopping centres across the country.

The chargers will be connected to the FLO charging network, Canada’s largest EV charging network with more than 3,000 charging stations from coast to coast.

“We are pleased to partner with a Canadian company, FLO, to facilitate the roll-out of this exciting program across Cadillac Fairview’s national retail portfolio,” said John Massey, vic-president, operations, Ontario Portfolio, Cadillac Fairview. “As pioneers in the EV charging space, FLO has the expertise and infrastructure to support this program, while providing Canadians with an intuitive and reliable charging experience. We believe the addition of these new chargers at CF shopping centres will help alleviate range anxiety and provide EV drivers with superior destinations to recharge in more ways than one.”

Forty-five networked chargers are slated for deployment starting in 2017, with the potential for more to be installed across CF’s retail and office portfolio.

CF’s EV charging sites will be built to support a minimum of three chargers, operating at two different capacities. Each site will accommodate two Level 2 chargers as well as one universal fast charger. Level 2 chargers require approximately 3 to 4 hours to replenish 80 per cent of a vehicle’s capacity, while universal fast chargers require approximately 30 minutes to reach the same capacity.

CF will introduce a minimum of 30 Level 2 chargers and 15 universal fast chargers at CF properties. With only 150 universal fast chargers currently available in Canada, this addition will significantly improve the urban EV ecosystem in the country.

Chargers deployed at CF properties will be networked and connected to the FLO network mobile app, allowing users to easily identify available charging stations, follow the progress of their charging session in real time, make payments and reload credit to their FLO account, and access direct customer service support.

New electric vehicle charging sites are:

Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto

Fairview Mall, Toronto

Fairview Park, Kitchener

Lime Ridge, Hamilton

Markville, Markham

Rideau Centre, Ottawa

Sherway Gardens, Toronto

Shops at Don Mills, Toronto

Polo Park, Winnipeg

Champlain, Dieppe

Galeries d’Anjou, Montreal

Promenades St-Bruno, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

Fairview Pointe Claire, Pointe-Claire

Carrefour Laval, Laval

Masonville, London