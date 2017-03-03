CAA IDs Canada’s worst bottlenecks

March 3, 2017

From the February 2017 print edition

Canada’s top 20 most congested traffic bottlenecks cover just 65km but collectively cost drivers over 11.5 million hours and an extra 22 million litres of fuel per year. These are two findings of Grinding to a Halt, Evaluating Canada’s Worst Bottlenecks—a study from the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

Canada’s worst highway bottleneck is the stretch of Highway 401 that cuts across north Toronto. This bottleneck costs over three million hours of annual delays. In total, five of the top ten bottlenecks are found in the Toronto area. The stretch of Highway 40 into downtown Montreal is the third worst bottleneck in the country.

Although Vancouver doesn’t have non-signalized highways in the downtown core, stretches of two main arteries (Granville St. and West Georgia St.) are congested enough to fall within the top ten bottlenecks.

The study analyzed speed and volume data on highways in Canada’s urban areas, said CAA. These bottlenecks were identified as stretches of highway that are routinely and consistently congested throughout the weekday. Bottlenecks are the largest contributor to road delay, outpacing accidents, weather and construction, said CAA.