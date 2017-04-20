Brian D. Fulton named president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada

April 20, 2017

TORONTO—Brian D. Fulton will succeed Gareth T. Joyce as president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada effective May 1, 2016.

Fulton is currently vice-president, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services (MBFS) and member of the Daimler Financial Services (DFS) Americas region Operating Committee (OC). He will be reporting to Dietmar Exler, President and CEO of MBUSA and NAFTA Regional Head.

“We are excited to welcome Brian in this important role,” said Exler. “His hard work and extensive experience in several markets around the world, including Canada, will serve the Mercedes-Benz Canada organization, its dealers and its customers extremely well. I take this opportunity to thank Gareth for a job well done. Despite his short sojourn at Mercedes-Benz Canada, he most definitely earned a huge amount of respect from his dealers and employees and managed to launch and implement important projects and programs. We all wish him well in his new endeavours.”

Brian began his career in the automotive finance industry in 1985, after earning his bachelor’s degree from Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He worked at Ford Motor Credit and Toyota Motor Credit before joining Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Canada in 1994 as an Assistant Regional Manager. Since then, he has held leadership positions in Canada, the United States and Asia.

Prior to his current role, Fulton was President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance China where he was responsible for the overall financial services operations for China and Hong Kong. Fulton has also served as the President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Canada where he was responsible for the Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Daimler Truck Financial portfolio.

“I am thrilled to be coming back to Canada and honoured to be leading the great Mercedes-Benz Canada team which has been the driving force behind the company’s unprecedented growth over the past decade. In my previous tenure at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Canada, I had the opportunity to work closely with Mercedes-Benz Canada colleagues. The relationship was very productive and many new customer-minded programs and processes were implemented during that time. Armed with this invaluable knowledge and the subsequent rewarding experiences in the various positions I have held, I very much look forward to building upon what my predecessors have accomplished since I left,” said Fulton.