BlackBerry updates vehicle security software platform

June 13, 2017



The Canadian Press



TORONTO—BlackBerry’s automotive division has created an updated software platform to help keep the connected and autonomous vehicles of the future secure.

The QNX hypervisor 2.0 allows multiple operating systems to run at the same time on one hardware platform and allows breaches in one part to be isolated without impacting the rest of the car’s software.

BlackBerry QNX head John Wall said multiple automakers are using the product already and provided feedback to help create the product.

BlackBerry says Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has adopted the product as part of certain digital cockpit solutions.

The former smartphone-maker ditched its hardware business last year in favour of its growing software business, with chief operating officer Marty Beard saying this past March that the shift was “100 percent complete.”

BlackBerry’s shares have been on the rise following research reports suggesting the company’s shares could see big gains over the next several years, and one report suggesting the company could be a target for an acquisition.