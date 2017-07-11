Axalta names Element Fleet Management supplier of the year

July 11, 2017

SPARKS, Md.—Element Fleet Management was named Supplier of the Year for Axalta, a paint and coating manufacturing company.

“We are thrilled to receive this honor,” said Kristi Webb, president and CEO, Element Fleet Management, North America. “This award is truly a testament to the dedicated and hard-working Element employees who are committed to providing our customers with exceptional products and services.”

During their annual awards ceremony, Axalta recognized Element Fleet Management with a Supplier of the Year award. The award thanks Element for their role in delivering products and services to Axalta customers worldwide.

“This program recognizes our partners who provide the highest quality and most competitive raw materials and services to Axalta, enabling us to be a leader in the industry and, equally important, to develop the innovative technologies and customer-focused services for which we are known,” said Martin Horneck, senior vice president and chief procurement officer, Axalta.

The winning suppliers were judged by their ability to provide quality, service, technology and pricing to Axalta.