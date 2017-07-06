Auto sales hit one million mark

July 6, 2017



The Canadian Press



RICHMOND HILL, Ont.—For the first time, more than one million new vehicles have been sold in Canada by the midway mark of the year.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says 1,039,068 new vehicles were sold from January through June, a five percent increase from the same period last year.

The market research firm says auto sales in June also set a new record, with 203,486 vehicles sold, 6.5 percent more than during the same month a year ago.

Every month so far in 2017 with the exception of April has been a record-setting month for auto sales.

Like in the past, sales of light trucks led the way, rising by 10 per cent year-over-year.

That easily offset a 0.1 percent decline in car sales.