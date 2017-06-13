ARI Recognized as One of the Best Workplaces in Canada

June 13, 2017

Purchasing B2B



From the June 2017 print edition

ARI, a global fleet services provider, was named among Canada’s Best Workplaces in Canada—Large and Multinational for 2017. Coming in at number 32, this is the first time the company has been named to the list.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Canada,” said Rick Tousaw, senior vice-president and general manager of ARI Canada. “At ARI, we seek to foster a culture that is supportive, collaborative and based around a sense of family. We invest in our people, and in their development and well-being because at the end of the day, our success as a business is the direct result of their hard work and dedication.”

ARI was recognized for fostering open, transparent, two-way communication between the employees and leadership, as well as its intensive on-boarding program and its internship program, designed to thoroughly prepare participants to take on full-time employment at ARI after graduation.