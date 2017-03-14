ARI opens new Canadian headquarters

March 14, 2017

Purchasing B2B



MISSISSAUGA—ARI, a global fleet services provider specializing in complex car and truck fleets, opened its new Canadian headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, yesterday. Designed to inspire and maximize employee collaboration, the ultramodern office space accommodates more than 300 employees who develop innovative, industry-leading technologies and support fleet clients throughout North America.

“We are all incredibly proud of this impressive new facility but it represents something much more important than the structure itself,” said ARI senior vice-president and general manager, Rick Tousaw. “Beyond demonstrating our long-term commitment to the Canadian market, our new Canadian headquarters is a testament to the company’s unwavering investment in ARI’s most important asset, our people, Building a great place to come to work every day helps us attract and retain the best people in the industry which allows ARI to deliver unsurpassed value to our customers, day in and day out.”

Among the highlights of the new Canadian headquarters is the fleet technology and innovation lab. This state-of-the-art space allows ARI employees and clients to evaluate the latest ARI-developed and third-party technologies intended to improve fleet efficiency and control operating expenses.

ARI also incorporated several green design standards into the renovation, pursuing Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and earning a BOMA Gold certification. ARI’s Canadian headquarters is also home to one of the company’s six North America fleet maintenance contact centres.

The company said that the completely renovated 45,000-sq.-ft. facility was designed to foster an engaging work environment for employees and optimize the company’s development and implementation of industry-leading technologies; two key differentiators Tousaw says helps keep ARI at the forefront of the fleet management industry.

Over 170 clients, business and community partners were on hand to witness the official opening by the ARI leadership team and the Mayor of Mississauga, Bonnie Crombie.

Speaking of ARI at the event, Crombie said “You are a welcomed addition to Mississauga’s thriving and growing business community. The services you provide will enrich residents from throughout our community and create important local job opportunities.”

Located in the heart of Mississauga’s business district at 1270 Central Parkway West, the new headquarters is poised to support the company’s continued growth for many years to come.