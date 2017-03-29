ARI announces 2017 Fleet Forum series

March 29, 2017

ARI has announced the dates of its 2017 cross-Canada fleet forums. The annual series provides fleet professionals with information on fleet management best practices and general business trends. This year’s forums will focus on fleet as an integral driver of business success.

For the 2017 season, ARI will be hosting forums in the following cities:

Toronto – May 31st

Calgary – August 15th

Vancouver – August 17th

Montreal – October 3rd

“Increasingly, fleet professionals come from a variety of areas across organizations,” says Peter Nogalo, marketing manager at ARI. “Whether it’s sales, service, finance, HR, operations, or procurement; fleet is an integral part of a business. Our 2017 theme of Fleet Means Business recognizes fleet as a key driver of profitability and not simply a cost centre.”

Over 450 Canadian fleet professionals attended ARI’s 2016 Fleet Forums. ARI has organized annual fleet events for nearly 20 years. Registration for the Toronto event will open on April 1. For more information on how to participate, contact ARI at info@arifleet.ca