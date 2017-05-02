April auto sales fall compared with year ago after record first quarter

May 2, 2017



The Canadian Press



RICHMOND HILL, ON—After a record-breaking first quarter, monthly new auto sales in Canada fell compared with a year ago for the first time this year in April.

DesRosiers Automotive Reports says overall sales fell 1.6 percent, as 197,203 vehicles rolled off lots last month compared with a year ago when April sales totalled a record 200,384.

The consulting firm says passenger car sales retreated 8.7 percent last month while light truck sales increased 2.5 percent.

But for the first four months of the year, total sales—at 618,721 units—still remained 2.5 percent above the 603,364 sold by the end of April 2016.

Thirteen out of the 26 brands reported lower year-over-year sales in April, including Toyota, which sold 9.9 percent fewer vehicles last month, followed by FCA which slipped 9.1 percent and Nissan which fell 8.1 percent.

Among the brands gaining ground, growth was led by Jaguar, Maserati and General Motors, which increased 16.4 percent.

General Motors also topped the sales charts for April with 30,948 vehicles sold, followed by Ford and FCA with 30,385 and 27,373 units, respectively.