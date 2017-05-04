Alan Fong named Fleet Complete’s chief technology officer

May 4, 2017

TORONTO—Fleet Complete, a provider of fleet telematics and mobile workforce technology, has announced that IT industry veteran Alan Fong has joined the company as chief technology officer (CTO) to shape Fleet Complete’s business solutions strategy across areas like big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT).

Fong brings a wealth of experience in building and developing high-growth technology companies across various verticals like healthcare, telecommunications and enterprise workload management, said Fleet Complete. A University of Waterloo graduate with a computer engineering degree, Fong has built his professional acumen in companies like IBM, Cybermation, Redknee and PointClickCare.

In his new role as Fleet Complete’s CTO, Fong will direct the new generation of product development, supporting the company’s next level of growth, the company said.

“I am thrilled to join this vibrant and agile company with innovative zeal and a razor-sharp focus on scalable, user-centric technology, quickly heading to global success,” comments Alan Fong, “Fleet Complete is perfectly positioned in the transforming automotive industry with Cloud, Big Data and IoT, and I am excited to be part of the next chapter of the company’s global endeavours and unique business solutions development.”