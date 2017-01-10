2017 Chrysler 200 earns safety rating

January 10, 2017

Purchasing B2B



From the December 2016 print edition

The 2017 Chrysler 200 earned a five-star overall safety rating from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The front-wheel-drive (FWD) version merits five stars, the company said, while the all-wheel-drive Chrysler 200 has not been rated. Five stars is the highest safety rating given by NHTSA.

The mid-size sedan also scored five stars in each of the crash tests that NHTSA conducts. They simulate:

A frontal collision;

Side-impact in a two-vehicle collision; and

Side-impact in a single-vehicle collision with a pole or tree.

These test results come after the Top Safety Pick+ rating given to the 2016 Chrysler 200 by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Passive safety systems, such as a vehicle’s body structure, help mitigate the effects of a crash, said Chrysler. More than 60 percent of the Chrysler 200’s body structure consists of high-strength steel, which helps the vehicle maintain its integrity during collisions.

Active safety systems, such as Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus, help drivers avoid crashes. That system benefits from sensor-fusion technology, the company said, which combines a camera with a radar sensor to deliver greater object-detection precision.

Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus provides alerts, autonomous braking and, under certain circumstances, slows or brings the 2017 Chrysler 200 to a full stop when a frontal collision seems imminent.