2017 Buick Envision AWD earns 5-Star safety score

December 9, 2016

DETROIT—The 2017 Buick Envision AWD compact SUV has earned a five-star overall vehicle score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Earlier this year, the Envision also earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) best rating—a 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+)—when equipped with optional front crash prevention, the company said. That rating has been extended into 2017 as the Envision with optional front crash prevention and high intensity discharge (HID) headlights was named a 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+.

The Envision has several standard and available safety features, both active and passive, said Buick. These safety technologies use a combination of five cameras and 13 radar and ultrasonic sensors around the vehicle. Envision also features a robust body structure that incorporates mass-reducing high-strength steel, the company said.

Envision’s available Forward Collision Alert and Forward Automatic Braking systems, which can help drivers avoid collisions, were important in obtaining the 2016 IIHS TSP+ rating, said Buick. That rating requires a vehicle to score “Good” on a multitude of IIHS crashworthiness tests and receive an “Advanced” or “Superior” score on front crash prevention—a new IIHS requirement in 2016.

The 2017 IIHS TSP+ rating requires vehicles to earn “Good” ratings in the crashworthiness tests, an “Advanced” or “Superior” rating for front crash prevention and a “Good” or “Acceptable” headlight rating.