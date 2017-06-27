Ford debuts police responder hybrid sedan concept

June 27, 2017

Purchasing B2B



From the June 2017 print edition

Ford Motor Company unveiled its new hybrid concept police car at the NAFA 2017 Institute & Expo in Tampa in April. The 2019 Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan delivers several benefits, Ford said, including potential fuel savings, reduced CO2 emissions and potentially fewer fill-ups, resulting in less downtime.

The vehicle has a pursuit mode, which detects aggressive driving and more aggressively charges the battery for maximum performance.

The front seats have heavy-duty fabric and slimmer bolsters for comfort when wearing a duty belt.

The vehicle also has a lithium-ion hybrid battery that can provide benefits given the unique idling demands of police use, the company said. It’s optimized for local patrol and response and the standard console mounting plate is provided instead of a floor console, allowing for installation of aftermarket equipment and channeling of wiring. There’s an auxiliary power distribution box in the trunk. Purpose-built for police applications, the sedan is projected to deliver 188 total combined system horsepower.

The 2019 Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan will be available in summer of next year