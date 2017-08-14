Weatherhaven selects LED Smart to provide tactical lighting systems

August 14, 2017Purchasing B2B

ABBOTSFORD, BC—Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd. has selected LED Smart Inc. of Edmonton, Alberta, to provide specialized tactical lighting systems in support of the company’s efforts to fulfill the requirements of the $168-million Headquarters Shelter System program for the Department of National Defence.

The $19.2-million sub-contract to LED Smart will be for five years and will include design, engineering, manufacturing, and integrated logistics support.

The HQSS program, which will provide upgraded mobile shelter capabilities, will require a minimum of 6,800 tactical lighting fixtures, 1,700 switch assemblies and 1,700 lighting control panels as firm contracted items.

“Weatherhaven selected LED Smart because of the superior design of their LED lighting products, competitive pricing and their commitment to providing industrial and technological benefits to Canada,” said Ray Castelli, CEO of Weatherhaven. “We believe these energy-efficient lighting systems to be among the best in the world and that they represent significant export potential for Canada.”

The agreement considers an additional $4.9 millino of optional contracted items for more of the same lighting equipment. There is also the potential for 20 years of in-service support in a series of four, five-year optional contracts.

HQSS is a tactical shelter system that will be used by Canada to support a number of humanitarian and peacekeeping efforts, both here in Canada and around the world.

In addition to the Canadian program, which must be delivered by 2021, a number of other countries are evaluating the HQSS design concept for their future tactical shelter needs, thereby generating long-term potential export market opportunities.