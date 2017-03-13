Rosborough Boats lands rescue boats contract

March 13, 2017

Purchasing B2B



HALIFAX—Irving Shipbuilding Inc. has awarded Nova Scotia boat builder Rosborough Boats a $7.3-million contract to provide multi-role rescue boats for the Arctic and offshore patrol ships (AOPS).

Rosborough Boats will construct two of their Rough Water 8.5-metre rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIB) for each of the six AOPS vessel being constructed at Irving Shipbuilding’s Halifax Shipyard as part of the Government of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

The Rough Water 8.5 will be used by the Royal Canadian Navy in all conditions they will operate the AOPS vessels, said Irving Shipbuilding. When deployed, the RHIBs primary roles will be as a fast rescue boat, for marshalling and towing lifeboats, and deploying and supporting the Royal Canadian Navy’s Enhanced Naval Boarding Party.

The AOPS vessels are the first ships to be built under Irving Shipbuilding’s NSS combat vessels package.

“Our contract with Rosborough Boats brings together two multi-generational family-owned shipbuilders that are growing, modernizing and having a significant economic impact in Nova Scotia and across Canada as a result of the National Shipbuilding Strategy,” said Kevin McCoy, President, Irving Shipbuilding Inc. “As Canada’s chosen shipbuilder for Navy Combatants, we’re proud to work with companies like Rosborough Boats in building the Royal Canadian Navy’s future fleet.”

As well, A.F. Theriault & Son Ltd. in Meteghan River, Nova Scotia will be building Rosborough Boats’ composite hulls and components, employing 15 people on this project.