Ontario Centres of Excellence offers healthcare procurement funding

January 23, 2017

Purchasing B2B



TORONTO—Ontario Centres of Excellence (OCE) is accepting applications for a program designed to help Ontario healthcare providers more rapidly adopt ground-breaking medical technologies.

Healthcare organizations can apply for support to do innovation-based procurements, applying new methods to deploy innovative solutions that address high priority healthcare system needs.

REACH (Resources for Evaluating, Adopting and Capitalizing on Innovative Healthcare Technology) is an $8.2-million grant funding program being delivered by OCE on behalf of Ontario’s Ministry of Government and Consumer Services. Formerly with the Health Technology Exchange (HTX), OCE is offering the second round of REACH with a $4.8-million program investment from the Ontario government.

“Our investment in the REACH program will help bring innovation to public sector procurement in the healthcare sector,” says Tracy MacCharles, Minister of Government and Consumer Services. “By sharing knowledge and best practices, healthcare providers will be more nimble and able to serve Ontario patients.”

Public healthcare service provider organizations can apply for the program, supported by the Government of Ontario, which provides up to $1 million in funding to competitively-selected projects.

Support through the REACH program will enable healthcare provider organizations to: