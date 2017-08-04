Marine Recycling wins navy ships disposal contract

August 4, 2017Purchasing B2B

GATINEAU, QC—Marine Recycling Corporation from Port Colborne, Ontario has won a contract with the Government of Canada for the disposal of the Royal Canadian Navy’s former Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Preserver and Canadian Forces Auxiliary Vessel (CFAV) Quest.

The contract is worth $12,616,144, the government said. The dismantling for both ships is expected to be completed by summer 2019.

The contract includes towing to the contractor’s facility located in Sydney, Nova Scotia, the demilitarization of equipment, the remediation of hazardous waste and recycling of any remaining materials.