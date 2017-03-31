JEMTEC awarded Ontario corrections contract

March 31, 2017

VANCOUVER—JEMTEC Inc., a provider of integrated technology systems for community based corrections in Canada, has been selected to provide electronic supervision program technology to the Ontario Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services (MCSCS).

This contract award follows a structured competitive procurement process involving detailed technical and pricing considerations. The contract will include a radio frequency solution hosting as well as technical services.

The initial contract has a four-year term with an option for two additional extensions of up to one year each selectable by MCSCS for a possible six-year term. Jemtec has provided similar technology and services for MCSCS in the past, the company said.