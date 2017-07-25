International Road Dynamics lands $5-million maintenance contract

July 25, 2017Purchasing B2B

OTTAWA—International Road Dynamics Inc., a subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc., has been awarded a new five-year contract worth up to $5 million with the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for the continuation of maintenance and services for the Weigh2GoBC Program.

Through the contract, IRD will provide maintenance and technical support services for five years. The contract includes options for enhancements and upgrades and for the provision of Weigh2GoBC software, hardware and implementation services at additional sites to expand the system network.

Weigh2GoBC is a network of Weigh-In-Motion and Automatic Vehicle Identification technologies designed to enable more efficient movement of commercial vehicles throughout the province, the company said. Once a commercial vehicle (equipped with a transponder) in the Weigh2GoBC Program has been checked at a Weigh2GoBC enabled station, it can be given a bypass at all subsequent inspection stations for up to the next 24 hours.