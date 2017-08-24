How green was my city

August 24, 2017by Natalie Duronio

The latest report from the Municipal Collaboration for Sustainable Procurement (MCSP) shows that Canadian organizations are beginning to take an opportunities-focused approach to sustainable purchasing, shifting their focus from simply mitigating the most negative social and environmental effects, toward driving positive sustainability impacts through their supply chains.

In 2016, the City of Edmonton began the consolidation of their office space into the new downtown “Edmonton Tower.” The Civic Accommodation Transformation Project was set to include the teardown and setup of office furniture and fixtures from multiple downtown offices to enable the relocation of over 2,000 city staff through late 2016 and early 2017.

By the end of 2017, this project had resulted a group of Indigenous candidates successfully completing a newly-conceived Professional Furniture Installer Program, via an innovative three-way partnership between the City of Edmonton, Allwest Commercial Furnishings, and Oteenow Employment and Training Society (an organization that connects Indigenous People in the Edmonton area with meaningful careers). Not only that, but the program was so successful that Allwest will continue to provide training opportunities to Indigenous residents of the Edmonton area into the future.

With a little bit of ingenuity, the City of Edmonton transformed the simple procurement of furniture deconstruction and reinstallation services into an ideal opportunity to make progress on other City priorities – in this case, City Council’s initiatives for the employment of Indigenous Peoples.

Doing Better with Our Dollars

Sustainable procurement (see the box below to learn more about what this is) is no longer about simply meeting environmental standards or obtaining a minimal social license to operate. As understanding and technology have evolved – alongside a pressing need for organizations of all kinds to re-evaluate their impacts on the planet and society – the focus has shifted toward more innovative, opportunities-focused thinking

Notwithstanding a growing interest in social procurement, much of the focus of sustainable procurement does continue to be centered around environmental purchasing. Green continues to be the most accessible aspect of sustainable procurement, particularly because environmental impacts from purchasing tend to be more directly evident than social impacts. However, here too, the focus has shifted from avoiding the worst environmental ills, to producing measurable improvements in environmental performance and even seeking to create regenerative benefits where possible.

Whereas the nascent green purchaser sought only to screen out such inputs as tropical hardwood and the worst volatile organic compounds (VOCs), current common initiatives include reducing greenhouse gas emissions through greener fleets and delivery services, improving energy efficiency via conversion to LED lighting and improving material efficiency via reductions in packaging and increased recycled content.

Such examples of purchasing for environmental improvements abound. Last year, the City of Calgary developed a streetlight recycling program for old luminaires which had been replaced by LED bulbs and, in doing so, diverted several hundred tonnes of material from landfills while generating revenue for the local recycling economy. The City of Ottawa is on track to benefit from a total estimated annual savings of $6 million upon completion of an LED streetlight conversion project, while the District of Saanich on Vancouver Island reduced greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 454 metric tonnes annually through the replacement of a community centre boiler system with an energy efficient alternative. In the education sector, laboratories at the University of Alberta are reducing their overall energy footprint by about 75% through the replacement of ultra-low temperature freezers with energy efficient models.

At the cutting edge, organizations are also beginning to apply circular economy principles by purchasing with an intent to reuse or repurpose goods or materials, or even to renew the natural environment. This includes investing in renewable energy generation, infrastructure that is built for eventual deconstruction and reuse of materials, or local gardens that generate a food supply source and additional green space.

If We Can Do It for the Planet, We Can Do It for the People Too

As part of this larger trend of leveraging procurement to create sustainability value, organizations are now broadening their focus to also include the social impacts of their supply chain. Like the City of Edmonton, they are taking an innovation perspective and looking to help achieve existing social and economic objectives through their purchases. Cities like Vancouver, Toronto and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo are rolling out new Social Procurement and Living Wage initiatives. The City of Markham, Ontario has procured municipal textile recycling services from Diabetes Canada and the Salvation Army, meaning that, in addition to diverting textiles from landfills, the contract revenue will benefit millions of Canadians through the charities’ work. Many other organizations are making a concerted effort to purchase goods and services from social enterprises, or from other businesses that provide training, employment, or sub-contract opportunities to underserved populations.

Across the country, organizations of all types and sizes are leveraging their procurement to produce better communities and environments for the future. Given that these dollars must be spent regardless, if social or environmental benefits can also be obtained, it truly is a no-brainer to choose the more sustainable route. Our purchases of goods and services can double as a vehicle for positive change – all it takes is a bit of creativity and a willingness do things a little differently. We think you’ll like the results if you give it a try.

Natalie Duronio is a Consultant who works with Reeve Consulting, a Vancouver-based consultancy specializing in sustainable supply chain and procurement. Reeve Consulting also manages the Municipal Collaboration for Sustainable Procurement (MCSP), for which Natalie serves as the Program Coordinator. To learn more about advancing sustainable procurement practices, check out the MCSP’s latest Annual Report as well as the Urban Sustainability Directors Network’s Sustainable Procurement Playbook. Natalie can be reached at natalie@reeveconsulting.com

About the MCSP: The MCSP is a group of Canadian municipalities and post-secondary institutions collaborating to share information, resources and best practices for sustainable procurement, with the goal of improving strategic outcomes and collectively influencing the marketplace toward a sustainable economy. If you’d like to learn more, visit our website or email us at info@reeveconsulting.com